Kerrisdale Advisers Has Lowered Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position; Qumu Has 1.33 Sentiment

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc decreased Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) stake by 14.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc sold 69,185 shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Kerrisdale Advisers Llc holds 402,660 shares with $19.01M value, down from 471,845 last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc now has $42.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 6.07M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Ratings To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Rev $7.36B; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET; 04/05/2018 – The company’s CEO hinted Activision may do something in the same genre in the future; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Qumu Corp (QUMU) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.33, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 8 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 6 cut down and sold their positions in Qumu Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 3.30 million shares, up from 2.86 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Qumu Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

The stock increased 3.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 16,611 shares traded. Qumu Corporation (QUMU) has risen 34.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.78% the S&P500.

More notable recent Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Qumu’s (NASDAQ:QUMU) Share Price Down A Painful 77%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qumu to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Qumu Corporation’s (NASDAQ:QUMU) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Qumu Announces Major Feature Release for On Premise Enterprise Video Customers – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. holds 7.7% of its portfolio in Qumu Corporation for 1.27 million shares. Eam Investors Llc owns 159,088 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Management Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 32,085 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,000 shares.

Analysts await Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 156.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.25 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Qumu Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.36% EPS growth.

Qumu Corporation engages in enterprise video content management software business. The company has market cap of $32.49 million. The companyÂ’s software applications enable businesses to create, manage, secure, deliver, and measure the success of their videos. It currently has negative earnings. It offers enterprise video content management software products through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated accumulated 0% or 302 shares. Anderson Hoagland & invested in 0.97% or 35,955 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 3.93M shares. Davenport Ltd Company has 17,416 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bailard holds 0.14% or 48,258 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has 35,608 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 354 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Architects has 39 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Lc holds 0.14% or 512,159 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited owns 0.22% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 19.33 million shares. 2.95M were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 58,317 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability invested 2.36% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Mackay Shields Limited Co has 220,136 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Menta Ltd holds 6,188 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “More Analyst Love for Papa John’s, Activision Blizzard Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ERI, STZ, ATVI – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Activision Blizzard Stock Is Finally Rebounding – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Activision Blizzard Stock Set for a WoW and CoD-Fuelled Recovery – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Activision Blizzard Stockâ€™s Rebound Will Run Out of Steam – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) stake by 160,500 shares to 229,347 valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Despegar Com Corp stake by 30,300 shares and now owns 203,800 shares. Huya Inc was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Activision Blizzard has $6500 highest and $4300 lowest target. $60.10’s average target is 7.74% above currents $55.78 stock price. Activision Blizzard had 21 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, September 12 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 9 report. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Nomura upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 12 report. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, August 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of ATVI in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 4 to “Outperform”.

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 59.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $145.74 million for 73.39 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.12% negative EPS growth.