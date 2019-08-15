Kerrisdale Advisers Has Lifted Its Position in Vonage Hldgs (VG) by $17.00 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Holder Fulton Bank Has Decreased Its Stake by $424,827

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 3,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 138,506 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34M, down from 142,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $133.3. About 10.23M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 739.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 1.93 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38 million, up from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 528,052 shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Cap Management Ri has 46,310 shares for 2.37% of their portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sand Hill Glob Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kbc Gru Nv has 2.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Archford Strategies Lc reported 51,257 shares. Reik And Lc has invested 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). One Capital Limited Liability holds 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 51,485 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gru Ltd Liability Com has 1.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Financial Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 605 shares. Moreover, Sachem Head Mngmt Lp has 10.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). West Chester Cap Advsrs Inc has invested 2.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pictet National Bank & Trust And Trust Ltd has invested 0.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Profund Advisors Ltd invested 3.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 0.78% or 7,781 shares. Tdam Usa Inc invested 4.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,948 shares to 32,568 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Victory Funds by 288,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 839,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 23,483 shares. Victory Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 12,998 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 30,974 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 184,023 shares. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.04% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 486,265 shares. 1.32M were reported by Financial Bank Of America Corp De. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 10,687 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 19,554 shares. 3.69 million were accumulated by Ameriprise. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 6,347 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.05% or 593,791 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us reported 2.93 million shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0% or 22,884 shares in its portfolio.

