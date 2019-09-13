Kerrisdale Advisers Has Increased Its Stake in Vonage Hldgs (VG) by $1.10 Million; As Five Below (FIVE) Valuation Declined, Shareholder American International Group Cut Its Position

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Five Below (FIVE) by 24.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 35,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 109,766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.17 million, down from 145,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Five Below for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.63. About 455,688 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.36 TO $2.42; 15/05/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – VELLIOS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING FOR A NEW THREE-YEAR TERM ON BOARD; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 23/04/2018 – DJ Five Below Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVE); 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Plans Transition of Tom Vellios to Chairman; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Increases Board Size to 1; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q Net $67.4M; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 2.03M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.00M, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 948,561 shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12M and $279.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 69,185 shares to 402,660 shares, valued at $19.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Momo Inc by 105,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,316 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Llc holds 74,453 shares. Adirondack Rech & Mgmt Incorporated holds 412,419 shares or 3.35% of its portfolio. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 140,047 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp has 147,400 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 1.66M shares. Rothschild Asset Management Us Inc invested in 2.98M shares or 0.36% of the stock. Next Group Inc invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). 4.18 million were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl. D E Shaw Company Incorporated invested in 0% or 133,544 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Products Prtn Limited Liability holds 603,197 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 19,554 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 12,567 shares. Comerica National Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 208,078 shares.

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 18.18% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $10.02 million for 185.60 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.00% negative EPS growth.

