Kerrisdale Advisers Has Cut Position in Electronic Arts (EA) by $18.94 Million; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Raised by $576,961

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 7,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 654,180 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.50M, up from 646,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 252,311 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – TD BANK TD.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.67/SHR; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 49.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc sold 187,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 188,277 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07 million, down from 375,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $97.61. About 579,665 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Trust stated it has 2,581 shares. 23,320 are held by Gmt. 24,563 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Moreover, Brant Point Inv Ltd Liability Corp has 0.53% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Signaturefd Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Pnc Fincl Ser Group Inc reported 44,904 shares. Ardevora Asset Llp holds 0.85% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 342,252 shares. The Texas-based Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Qs Investors Limited Liability owns 61,968 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 14,411 shares. Gateway Advisers Llc reported 0.01% stake. Bb&T holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 5,249 shares. Westpac Banking accumulated 0% or 173,084 shares. 836,750 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability stated it has 0.13% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12 million and $279.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 401,900 shares to 465,580 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) by 7,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Huya Inc.

