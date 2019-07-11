Kerrisdale Advisers Boosted Stake in Intelsat S A (I) by $30.39 Million as Stock Declined; As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Twele Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 157.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.31 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.84 million, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.45. About 1.72 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 505,147 shares traded or 32.15% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 1,118 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Networks Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Homrich And Berg reported 0.01% stake. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corp owns 194,410 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Kingfisher Ltd Liability has 126,321 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company reported 117,003 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 406,486 shares. Monetary Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 31,200 shares. Old National Retail Bank In owns 26,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Liability Com owns 0.03% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 208,291 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors has 0.74% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 125,956 shares. Moreover, Webster National Bank & Trust N A has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 1,749 shares. Robinson Capital Limited Co stated it has 5,300 shares. 1.04 million are owned by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Fincl Services Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 290 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. $305,234 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) was bought by Baker James C.

