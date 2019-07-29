Kerrisdale Advisers Boosted Position in Intelsat S A (I) as Valuation Declined; Callahan Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by $408,630

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 30.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 7,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,912 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 25,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 330,574 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD FOR C$130M; 02/04/2018 – TRANSCONTINENTAL – DEAL TO BE FINANCED WITH CASH ON HAND AND FULLY-COMMITTED FINANCING FROM CIBC AND SCOTIABANK PROVIDING TERM LOANS; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms 6 Scotiabank Securitized Trm Auto Rcvbls Trst Rtgs; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan’s Cathay Financial scraps plan to buy Bank of Nova Scotia’s Malaysia unit; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK PLANS TO IMPLEMENT FCAC REPORT RECOMMENDATIONS: CEO; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES ON SALES PRACTICES: CEO; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK HIRES MARK MULRONEY FOR SR CAPITAL MKTS ROLE: GLOBE; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES 52% PRODUCTIVITY RATIO GOAL FOR 2019; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK – BOARD APPOINTED SENIOR VP AND CHIEF ACCOUNTANT, RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO REITERATES OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE VOLUME GROWTH

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 157.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.31 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.84M, up from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 1.65M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 4,944 shares to 84,265 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 9,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,824 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

