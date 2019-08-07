Kerrisdale Advisers Boosted Its Stake in Intelsat S A (I) by $30.39 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Lowered Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $2.24 Million

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 157.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 3.31 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.84 million, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 1.50 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 46.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 5,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,820 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, down from 12,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $332.45. About 3.53 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS TO REACH MID-MARKET JET DECISION OVER THE NEXT YEAR, MUST HAVE DISCIPLINED BUSINESS CASE; 25/04/2018 – But Boeing remains under pressure in the U.S. due to trade policy uncertainties; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Russia’s Utair orders 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes – Vedomosti; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Exceeded Targets Related to CEO Muilenburg’s Compensation, Resulting in 187% Performance Score; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS DEAL VALUED $239M CURRENT LIST PRICE; 08/03/2018 – RPT-CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN INTENDS TO PURCHASE 10 787-9 JETS VALUED AT $2.82 BLN AT LIST PRICES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,646 shares to 56,809 shares, valued at $10.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $9.92 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. 19,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M was sold by McAllister Kevin G. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12.

