Kerrisdale Advisers Boosted Intelsat S A (I) Stake; As Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Stock Price Declined, Petrus Trust Company Lta Decreased by $380,800 Its Stake

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 157.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 3.31M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.84 million, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.60% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.79. About 1.53M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 60.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 2,239 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 5,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $110.31. About 256,891 shares traded or 12.23% up from the average. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS DOUBLES QTRLY CASH DIV & REPORTS; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corp and Fujimi Inc Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 19/04/2018 – CABOT, IFIS ARE SAID IN TALKS TO BUY ITALY DEBT COLLECTOR FBS; 05/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Release Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 on April 26; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Adj EPS $1.19; 05/03/2018 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Doubles Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Intention to Distribute at Least 50 Percent of; 08/03/2018 – CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICRO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 40C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 22C

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think DR Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GMAC Capital Trust I: Another Safe High Yielder – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes Perfect Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Was Wrong About Under Armour’s Rebound – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Materials Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “One Thing To Remember About The Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cabot Microelectronics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue for First Quarter of Fiscal 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 9,938 shares to 63,256 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,700 shares, and has risen its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Analysts await Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 16.79% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.37 per share. CCMP’s profit will be $46.50M for 17.24 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by Cabot Microelectronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 3,470 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Services Automobile Association reported 4,419 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn owns 703,894 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 39,327 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa accumulated 8,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Macquarie Gru has 0% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). 3,169 were reported by Riverhead Management Limited. Quantbot Tech LP owns 2,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 50 shares. Eulav Asset has invested 0.01% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Amer Intl Grp Incorporated Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 21,532 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 9,757 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 66,997 shares.