Kerrisdale Advisers Boosted Electronic Arts (EA) Stake by $27.37 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Value Rose, Ycg Cut Position by $342,924

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 5,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 562,602 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.52M, down from 567,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $72.01. About 196,632 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 258.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 271,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 375,832 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.20M, up from 104,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $98.64. About 208,781 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has 16,694 shares. Sarasin And Prns Llp stated it has 3.22% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Winslow Asset Mngmt Inc owns 4,800 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap reported 78,300 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.2% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Howland Mngmt has invested 0.24% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Barton Investment owns 4,000 shares. Cognios Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.44% or 59,732 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.07% stake. Ally Inc holds 0.65% or 50,000 shares. Hengehold Ltd Llc owns 3,331 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Llc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Schroder Inv Mngmt holds 1.63M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0.16% or 7.84 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.14% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $604.70 million for 25.36 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36 were accumulated by Ftb Advsrs. Cetera Advisor Limited Com accumulated 3,764 shares. Ent has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 262 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 31 were reported by Peoples Financial Svcs. Davis Selected Advisers holds 2,960 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moore Capital Lp reported 450,000 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Horseman Management Limited invested 0.54% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Invest House Llc, a California-based fund reported 4,945 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 4,943 shares or 0% of the stock. Diversified Tru invested in 15,896 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc reported 382,489 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co stated it has 0.22% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Plante Moran Advsrs Lc holds 20 shares. Maplelane Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 250,001 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio.

