Kepos Capital LP Upped Position in Robert Half International (RHI) by $1.84 Million as Share Price Declined; Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Holder Cardinal Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding as Valuation Rose

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 41.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 519,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 725,233 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.58M, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 464,598 shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 26/04/2018 – Lattice Engines launches the first Customer Data Platform for Account-Based Marketing; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Size of Board to Temporarily Increase From Eight to 11 Directors; 14/03/2018 – March 14, 2018: Lattice Biologics Ltd. Management Cease Trade Order; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.05; 27/03/2018 – President Donald Trump has blocked proposed takeovers of Qualcomm and of Lattice Semiconductor because of concerns related to China; 15/04/2018 – SENEX ENERGY- CO & BEACH ENERGY TO TRANSFER UP TO $43 MLN FREE-CARRY COMMITMENT ON LATTICE ENERGY UNCONVENTIONAL GAS FREE-CARRY; 28/03/2018 – March 28, 2018: Lattice Biologics Ltd. Management Cease Trade Order; 30/05/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS 0.03; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Lattice Semi; 21/05/2018 – Ultra-Low Power Lattice sensAI Leads Mass Market Enablement of Artificial Intelligence in Edge Devices

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc (RHI) by 246.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 32,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The hedge fund held 45,380 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59M, up from 13,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.47. About 31,687 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Net $96.2M; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – EXPECT BUSINESS TO DEVELOP VERY POSITIVELY IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 20/04/2018 – Protiviti And Robert Half To Host Webinar On Making Corporate Culture A Competitive Advantage; 09/04/2018 – Robert Half Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Protiviti’s Addie Nickle and Jenna Fitzsimmons Named as ‘Rising Stars’ by Consulting Magazine; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA MARGIN OF 11.4%, UP 230BPS FROM PREVIOUS YEAR, DRIVEN BY HIGHER SALES AND COMPANY’S INITIATIVES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold LSCC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 115.07 million shares or 7.03% more from 107.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ser Automobile Association owns 0.01% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 209,129 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated reported 158,981 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Ltd Liability Co Ct holds 725,233 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs has 0% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 12,408 shares. Amer Gru Inc stated it has 79,299 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Frontier Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.12% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Advisory Incorporated has 99,146 shares. Polar Asset Prtn reported 365,114 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Numerixs Technologies reported 8,123 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0.01% or 3.04 million shares. Franklin Resources has 0.03% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 3.39M shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 131,300 shares stake. Kingdon Cap has 668,468 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Llc reported 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated accumulated 12,700 shares.

Analysts await Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. LSCC’s profit will be $15.92M for 39.88 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Lattice Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp by 337,701 shares to 4.04 million shares, valued at $27.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 39,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 866,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold RHI shares while 160 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 106.97 million shares or 3.22% less from 110.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Capital Mgmt owns 70,310 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 10,258 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fin Services reported 3,085 shares stake. Australia-based Westpac Bk Corp has invested 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Cardinal Management reported 24,730 shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs Inc holds 66,735 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Strategic Glob Advisors Ltd Llc reported 36,683 shares. 2,134 are held by Ameritas Investment Prtn. Horizon accumulated 8,206 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 97 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.02% stake. 101 are held by Optimum Invest Advsr. Oppenheimer Communications has invested 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 28,182 shares to 24,745 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 49,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,684 shares, and cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).