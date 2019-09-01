Kepos Capital LP Upped Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake; Evercore Wealth Management Upped Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding By $597,310

Kepos Capital Lp increased Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) stake by 605.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kepos Capital Lp acquired 47,102 shares as Eaton Corp Plc (ETN)’s stock rose 0.34%. The Kepos Capital Lp holds 54,887 shares with $4.42 million value, up from 7,785 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc now has $33.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.72. About 2.72M shares traded or 16.72% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) stake by 206.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc acquired 12,985 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 19,262 shares with $899,000 value, up from 6,277 last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc now has $51.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.61. About 1.08M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 82.3M CLASS A SHR; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint; 07/03/2018 BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q EPS 84c; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 18/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag; 21/03/2018 – LCM Partners and Brookfield Asset Management enter into strategic partnership

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Eaton has $94 highest and $9000 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 13.23% above currents $80.72 stock price. Eaton had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) rating on Tuesday, March 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $93 target.

Among 2 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Management has $5900 highest and $5600 lowest target. $57.50’s average target is 11.41% above currents $51.61 stock price. Brookfield Asset Management had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $5900 target in Friday, August 9 report. Citigroup maintained Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Buy” rating.

