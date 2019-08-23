Kepos Capital LP Trimmed Its Stake in World Fuel Services (INT) as Share Value Rose; 13D Management Has Raised Its Trinity Inds (TRN) Position by $456,393 as Market Value Declined

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 21,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 534,520 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57 million, up from 512,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.11. About 793,429 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 02/04/2018 – Former NYC Economic Development Corp Executive Joins Trinity; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY DOESN’T PROPOSE DIVIDEND; 18/04/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SRINIVASAN PARTHASARATHY HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK -FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$ 608.3 MLN VS HK$ 441.5 MLN; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – FY REVENUE HK$1,701.3 MLN VS HK$1,777.0 MLN; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Merger Corp. Announces Pricing of $300M Initial Public Offering; 24/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror Acquisition of Rival Newspapers to Face Further Scrutiny; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Introduces the Spin-off Co Name of Arcosa, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Trinity Capital Corporation

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in World Fuel Services Corp (INT) by 28.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 31,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The hedge fund held 78,181 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, down from 109,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in World Fuel Services Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 517,366 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q EPS 46c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). North Star Inv Mngmt owns 58,000 shares. Nine Masts Cap, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 7,360 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 16,829 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust reported 26,084 shares. Shufro Rose & Lc stated it has 19,900 shares. 15,059 are owned by Sg Americas Ltd Company. First Mercantile has 6,320 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated holds 0.04% or 87,013 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 1,168 shares. State Street Corporation reported 4.10M shares. Jefferies Group Inc owns 13,812 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kempen Cap Nv invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $12.69 million activity.

More notable recent Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trinity Industries Posts Second Quarter Revenue Gains – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trinity Industries To Build Railcar Maintenance Facility In Iowa – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With A 4.9% Return On Equity, Is Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Run Away from CSX Stock as It Comes Way off the Rails – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. INT’s profit will be $46.83 million for 14.22 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by World Fuel Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.

More notable recent World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Restaurant Brands Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Storage Affiliates Trust 6% PFD BEN INT A declares $0.375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “World Fuel Services (INT) Reports Acquisition of Universal Weather and Aviation’s UVair Fuel Business – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Burger King’s Impossible Whopper To Go Nationwide – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.