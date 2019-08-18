Kepos Capital LP Trimmed Its Pfizer (PFE) Position; PACCAR (PCAR) Had 0 Bulls

Kepos Capital Lp decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 4.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kepos Capital Lp sold 7,638 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Kepos Capital Lp holds 145,665 shares with $6.19M value, down from 153,303 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $191.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 27.60 million shares traded or 6.87% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results from a Study of CHANTIX®/CHAMPIX® (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation) Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – FDA OKS FIRST EPOETIN ALFA BIOSIMILAR FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER: PDL1 IS BIOMARKER WITH ‘SOLID DATA’ FOR PFS AND OS; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER NOMINATED FOURTH, FIFTH FINAL HEPATIC TARGETS; 30/05/2018 – FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE OF XELJANZ; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Says FDA Panel Votes In Favor of Expanding Use of Xeljanz; 05/03/2018 – DAN R. LITTMAN ELECTED TO PFIZER’S BOARD

Among 3 analysts covering PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PACCAR has $7600 highest and $6200 lowest target. $71.33’s average target is 10.62% above currents $64.48 stock price. PACCAR had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital downgraded the shares of PCAR in report on Tuesday, July 2 to “Sell” rating. The rating was downgraded by Evercore on Friday, May 31 to “In-Line”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. See PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $74.0000 New Target: $76.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

02/07/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Downgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Old Target: $73.0000 New Target: $76.0000 Downgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

The stock increased 1.22% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $64.48. About 1.33M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PACCAR Inc shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 161 are held by San Francisco Sentry (Ca). Moreover, Coldstream Management has 0.11% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 18,070 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 8,010 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,232 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Tru Fund invested in 0.1% or 6,893 shares. 38,800 are owned by Hennessy Advsr. Stifel holds 0.01% or 64,864 shares. Greenleaf Trust has 3,181 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.32% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) or 661,342 shares. 306,807 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Mufg Americas invested in 0.01% or 5,644 shares. 116,386 were reported by Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited has 0.08% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Amalgamated Financial Bank accumulated 43,523 shares. Of Vermont has invested 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why PACCAR is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (PCAR) – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like PACCAR Incâ€™s (NASDAQ:PCAR) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PCAR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Offing for PACCAR (PCAR) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

PACCAR Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks worldwide. The company has market cap of $22.33 billion. It operates in three divisions: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. It has a 9.5 P/E ratio. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer has $53 highest and $45 lowest target. $48.67’s average target is 40.46% above currents $34.65 stock price. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by UBS.

Kepos Capital Lp increased Linde Plc stake by 23,623 shares to 35,402 valued at $6.23M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bwx Technologies Inc stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 55,000 shares. Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) was raised too.