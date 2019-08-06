Kepos Capital LP Trimmed By $1.13 Million Its Molina Healthcare (MOH) Stake; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Boosted Its Coherent (COHR) Position

Kepos Capital Lp decreased Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) stake by 22.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kepos Capital Lp sold 7,999 shares as Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)’s stock rose 4.72%. The Kepos Capital Lp holds 27,511 shares with $3.91M value, down from 35,510 last quarter. Molina Healthcare Inc now has $7.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.70% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $127.3. About 393,632 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH); 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Yadier Molina tries to fight manager in benches-clearing face-off; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 EBITDA $724M-$768M; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health: Mr. White Will be Succeeded by Thomas L. Tran; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – JOSEPH W. WHITE, CURRENTLY CFO, HAS ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE; 06/03/2018 Molina Healthcare Announces Pricing of Synthetic Exchange Transaction; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 14/05/2018 – Molina Health: James Woys Joins Molina Healthcare as Executive Vice Pres of Health Plan Services; 24/05/2018 – Thomas L. Tran Named New Chief Financial Officer of Molina Healthcare as Joseph W. White Announces Retirement

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased Coherent Inc (COHR) stake by 4.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management acquired 2,923 shares as Coherent Inc (COHR)’s stock declined 3.27%. The Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management holds 69,436 shares with $9.84 million value, up from 66,513 last quarter. Coherent Inc now has $3.09B valuation. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $127.78. About 341,382 shares traded or 1.18% up from the average. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 09/04/2018 – New Quantum Coherent Device Developed at NPL Set to Support Robust Standards for the Measurement of Electrical Current; 30/04/2018 – PLDA Announces XpressCCIX™ Controller IP Supporting the Cache Coherent Interface for Accelerators (CCIX™) Standard; 01/05/2018 – COHERENT 2Q ADJ EPS $3.37, EST. $3.49; 08/03/2018 – NTT Electronics Reaches Industry Milestone with 64GBaud High-performance Coherent DSP; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q EPS $2.61; 25/04/2018 – ORNL Review: Electrical Control of Coherent Excitonic States for Electric and Electro-Optic Devices; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience

Kepos Capital Lp increased Delek Us Holdings Inc stake by 55,023 shares to 186,045 valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 47,102 shares and now owns 54,887 shares. Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Molina Healthcare had 8 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) rating on Friday, May 31. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $17700 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $192 target in Wednesday, February 13 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, June 3 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 97,965 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 3,734 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Lc, a New York-based fund reported 4,546 shares. Eagle Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 17,180 shares. California-based Research Global Invsts has invested 0.12% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Smith Asset Management Grp Incorporated LP has invested 1.18% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Federated Invsts Pa invested in 196,143 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 76,629 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 7,446 shares stake. 1,186 are owned by Hanseatic Management Services. Rothschild And Communication Asset Mgmt Us reported 6,325 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 9,900 shares. 6,200 are held by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Ashford Inc invested in 5,265 shares. State Street invested in 1.52 million shares.

More notable recent Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Aurora Cannabis rallies and lifts cannabis stocks after offering revenue guidance – MarketWatch” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold COHR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 24.08 million shares or 0.51% less from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Inv Management stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Westwood Grp Inc Inc invested in 69,867 shares. Moreover, Bangor Financial Bank has 0.16% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 5,825 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 2,753 shares in its portfolio. 21,100 are owned by Mirae Asset Invests Commerce Ltd. Cwm Limited Liability Com holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Incorporated Pa has 0% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited owns 16,739 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset has 1,700 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 69,436 shares. State Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.02% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 2,960 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 1,352 shares. 683,522 were reported by Franklin Res. Us Fincl Bank De owns 10,389 shares.

More notable recent Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Coherent (COHR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Coherent (COHR) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coherent Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Coherent Inc (COHR) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Coherent, Inc. Reports Third Fiscal Quarter Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Coherent had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy”. The stock of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 8.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) stake by 81,050 shares to 6,050 valued at $320,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) stake by 6,006 shares and now owns 98,193 shares. Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) was reduced too.