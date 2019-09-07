Kepos Capital LP Trimmed Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Position by $600,291; Market Valuation Declined; As Keycorp (KEY) Stock Value Rose, Nbw Capital Has Lifted Position by $1.21 Million

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 63.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 80,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 207,596 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 127,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 8.82 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – KEYCORP – KEYBANK ACQUIRED KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. AS PART OF 2016 MERGER WITH FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) by 66.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 66,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.76% . The hedge fund held 33,301 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301,000, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.93. About 129,927 shares traded. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) has declined 19.41% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDX News: 10/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Appoints David McMullin as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy; 18/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Access Event Set By Seaport for Apr. 25; 24/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Allergic Conjunctivitis Phase 3 Clinical Trial; 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $42.9 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 28/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Aldeyra Therapeutics; 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 29/03/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics: 2017 Net Loss Per Shr $1.40; 15/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 29/05/2018 – CENTOGENE Announces Agreement with Aldeyra Therapeutics for the Advancement of Novel Therapeutics for Patients with Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome; 29/03/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics: 2017 Net Loss Approximately $22.3M

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 23,623 shares to 35,402 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 28,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $-0.52 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.49 actual EPS reported by Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% negative EPS growth.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $365.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Alerian Mlp/ Mlpi (MLPI) by 110,949 shares to 816,082 shares, valued at $18.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S & P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 2,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,368 shares, and cut its stake in Innovative Industrial Properti.

