Kepos Capital LP Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Trimmed by $4.53 Million; As Oracle (ORCL) Share Value Rose, Holder Westwood Holdings Group Cut Holding

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 63.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 32,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,517 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 51,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $367.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $140.51. About 1.30 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 93.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 1.35M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $59. About 6.20M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – Organizations Worldwide Turn to Oracle Cloud to Fuel their Modernization Efforts; 12/04/2018 – Businesses Struggle to Protect Sensitive Cloud Data According to New Oracle and KPMG Cloud Threat Report; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Leading Analyst Firm: Oracle Continues Strong Cloud Growth; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Makes it Easier for Brands to Keep their Best Customers Happy; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV AND WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.33B for 14.52 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Far Point Acquisition Corp by 170,000 shares to 185,000 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 3,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

