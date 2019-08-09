Kepos Capital LP Stake in Autodesk (ADSK) Has Raised by $4.40 Million as Share Value Declined; Norinchukin Bank The Position in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Has Raised as Shares Declined

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 430.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 28,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 35,012 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $152.11. About 191,985 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 10,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 374,986 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.15M, up from 364,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $82.34. About 213,779 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Etns/Usa (AMJ) by 33,014 shares to 229,979 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk Corp, a Australia-based fund reported 17,496 shares. Ally stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.41% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Veritable Lp invested in 0.03% or 8,668 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities holds 0.18% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 200 shares. Cambridge Trust stated it has 6,780 shares. Main Street Research Limited Com owns 3,450 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 7,687 shares. Lateef Invest Mngmt LP holds 4.02% or 152,180 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 0.09% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 82,928 shares. 36,182 are held by Nomura Asset Limited. Stephens Ar holds 0.07% or 17,983 shares. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.28% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Blair William And Comm Il has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Bp Public Limited Com has 0.14% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Convergence Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). St Germain D J Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fragasso reported 2,568 shares. Blackhill, New Jersey-based fund reported 32,924 shares. Grassi has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Williams Jones Associate Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 12,401 shares. Savant Limited Liability owns 10,379 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 2.14 million are held by Brown Brothers Harriman. Gulf Int Bancorp (Uk) reported 30,031 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.6% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 36,128 are held by Captrust Finance Advisors. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Lc owns 4,314 shares. Synovus Financial accumulated 125,054 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Norinchukin Bank The, which manages about $7.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 35,801 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $58.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 18,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,108 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonaldscorp (NYSE:MCD).