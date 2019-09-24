Kepos Capital LP Stake in Autodesk (ADSK) Has Cut by $2.94 Million as Stock Price Declined; Bb&T Com (B) Holding Held by First Long Island Investors Llc

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp Com (B) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 30,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The hedge fund held 322,729 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.86M, up from 292,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.14. About 134,944 shares traded. Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has declined 21.71% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical B News: 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Raises Dividend to 16c; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Sales Growth of 5%-6%; 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – BARNES GROUP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 6 PCT; 21/04/2018 DJ Barnes Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (B); 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q Net $38.8M; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.04, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 51.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 18,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 16,834 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74M, down from 35,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $148.83. About 1.07 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $805.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27,800 shares to 36,070 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 39,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,028 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold B shares while 66 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.30 million shares or 1.26% less from 42.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn Communications invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 395,790 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.15% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). 31,724 are held by Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 507 shares. Ftb Advsrs has 685 shares. Texas-based King Luther Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Sei Invs Com holds 104,511 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited owns 1.88M shares. Parametric Port Associates Llc reported 148,469 shares. 18,581 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Strs Ohio invested in 3,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5,850 activity. BENANAV GARY G also bought $1,896 worth of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) shares.

More notable recent Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “$5B debt tender offer from GE – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think VMware (NYSE:VMW) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is F.N.B. Corporation’s (NYSE:FNB) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03 million for 90.75 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trellus Ltd Company owns 4,000 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi has invested 0.09% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Oppenheimer And Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 33,625 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Service Ma stated it has 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Stephens Inv Mgmt Grp Limited Company reported 48,191 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 7,479 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.07% or 47,588 shares. National Bank Of America De holds 4.32 million shares. The California-based Int Ca has invested 0.36% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc invested in 15,708 shares. Earnest Limited Liability has invested 0.71% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 7,872 shares. Utd Advisers Lc accumulated 20,895 shares. Rbf Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Autodesk: Wait For A Deeper Slide Before Buying – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADSK, INCY – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Autodesk Shares Crushed After Q2 Earnings Beat, Lower Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.