Kepos Capital LP Raised United States Steel (X) Position; Bank Hapoalim Bm Lowered Its Gazit Globe LTD (GZT) Holding by $2.70 Million

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in United States Steel Corp (X) by 1033.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 201,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The hedge fund held 221,145 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 19,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in United States Steel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $12.05. About 4.53 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 02/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL TO PAY PENALTY FOR 2017 TOXIC CHROMIUM SPILL: EPA; 17/04/2018 – MasterMetals: Argentina expects exemption from US steel, aluminum import tariffs; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: $780M 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021 Outstanding; 18/05/2018 – U. S. Steel Applauds Department of Commerce Circumvention Ruling; 07/03/2018 – United States Steel to Restart Granite City Works Blast Furnace, Steelmaking Facilities; 16/04/2018 – U. S. Steel Announces Changes to Executive Team; 26/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP X.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 – $1.8 BLN; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – ANTICIPATES CALLING BACK ABOUT 500 EMPLOYEES BEGINNING THIS MONTH RELATED TO RESTART OF FACILITIES; 12/03/2018 – In a Perfect Trump World, U.S. Steel Could Double Under Tariffs; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL TO RESTART GRANITE CITY WORKS BLAST FURNACE

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Gazit Globe Ltd (GZT) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 245,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23 million, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Gazit Globe Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GZT News: 28/05/2018 – Gazit Globe 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 29/03/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD SAYS BOARD APPROVED NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD – SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE FINANCED FROM CO’S INTERNAL RE; 28/05/2018 – Gazit Globe 1Q Adjusted Profit $69M; 02/05/2018 – Gazit-Globe Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 28/05/2018 – Gazit Globe 1Q Loss $138M; 28/03/2018 – Gazit-Globe Reports Strong Financial Results in 2017; 28/05/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD – ECONOMIC FFO FOR QUARTER TOTALED NIS 0.87 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD – CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY MATERIAL TAX LIABILITY DUE TO GAINS THAT MAY RESULT FROM SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 28/05/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD QTRLY RENTAL INCOME FOR QUARTER INCREASED BY 1.9%, AND TOTALED NIS 711 MLN

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 7,842 shares to 44,166 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Churchill Capital Corp.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 8,003 shares to 13,705 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XAR) by 75,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).