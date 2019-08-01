Kepos Capital LP Position in Popular (BPOP) Trimmed as Shares Rose; As Core Mark Holding Co (CORE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake by $450,993

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 15,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 49,007 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, down from 64,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 137,332 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Core Mark Holding Co Inc (CORE) by 49.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 12,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.24% . The hedge fund held 12,283 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $456,000, down from 24,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Core Mark Holding Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $36.49. About 98,059 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 53.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK 1Q EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE 7C, EST. 8C; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA Increased 24% to $24.3M; 16/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 29/03/2018 – CEO Perkins Gifts 445 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 30/05/2018 – Core-Mark at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $157M-$167M; 15/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Core-Mark Holding Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORE); 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Sales $16.6B-$16.8B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold CORE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 40.35 million shares or 1.33% less from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners Mgmt owns 10,410 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Howard Mgmt reported 8,252 shares stake. Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.06% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Envestnet Asset Management owns 53,962 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 17,701 shares. Skylands Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 450 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 15,461 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). United Service Automobile Association has invested 0% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.01% or 118,200 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Advisory Rech Inc accumulated 1.17M shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2,454 shares stake. Element Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,614 shares. Northern Tru reported 772,671 shares.

More notable recent Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tough Times Continue for These 2 Mall REITs – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Research Reports for Alphabet, Intel & PayPal – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Duke Realty Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Countrywide profit more than halves as Brexit bites – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Tr (NYSE:CHSP) by 28,163 shares to 38,403 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Deck Cap Inc by 119,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 25.71% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CORE’s profit will be $20.19M for 20.73 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 214.29% EPS growth.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargill Inc (NYSE:MOS) by 29,311 shares to 222,526 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 28,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Basswood Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.1% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Asset One invested in 21,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 4,500 shares. Tudor Et Al owns 0.12% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 53,617 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 0.03% stake. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 829,819 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Voya Ltd Liability Corporation has 83,492 shares. Heartland Advisors stated it has 15,336 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 22,300 shares. Aqr Capital Management Llc has invested 0.17% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Suntrust Banks Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Investec Asset Management holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 2.86M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 132,907 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.01% or 1,965 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 113,447 shares.

More notable recent Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Reasons to Add Popular (BPOP) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$52.06, Is Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Popular (BPOP) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Popular (BPOP) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 26th – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.