Kepos Capital LP Position In Cargill (MOS) Was Has Upped; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined While Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Has Decreased Its Stake

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Cargill Inc (MOS) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 29,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The hedge fund held 222,526 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, up from 193,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Cargill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.56% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 7.55 million shares traded or 41.36% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 4,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 22,327 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 27,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.37M shares traded or 40.40% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 10/04/2018 – EXXON, QATAR IN TALKS ON U.S. SHALE DEAL -WSJ CITING; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 27/04/2018 – Forget Oil. Exxon’s Profit Can’t Even Keep Pace on Chemicals; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A 15 PERCENT REDUCTION OF METHANE EMISSIONS BY 2020 COMPARED WITH 2016; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Etf/Usa (XLE) by 222,883 shares to 880,191 shares, valued at $58.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 44,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,799 shares, and cut its stake in Regenxbio Inc.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $423,564 activity. Shares for $249,692 were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K on Wednesday, August 21. On Friday, May 10 Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 1,000 shares. $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prns stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has invested 0.79% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Metropolitan Life Insur Co has 0.05% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 92,327 shares. 199 were accumulated by Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc. Cadence Cap Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,779 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 304,115 shares. Aqr Capital Lc reported 1.47 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Management Limited holds 0.03% or 31,916 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Investors Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 324,566 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 75,639 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Company has 3,200 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 1.84M shares. 8,423 are owned by First Republic Inv Mngmt. Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 2.45 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Mosaic Company (MOS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Arconic, Boston Beer, Disney, Dunkinâ€™, DuPont, GreenSky, IFF, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Mosaic Stock Dropped 11% Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mosaic Reports Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “7 Big Oil & Gas Stocks Analysts Want You to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iraq nears pipeline deal with BP, Eni once meant for Exxon – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “ExxonMobil Surprises With Earnings Beat After Massive Miss Last Quarter – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.