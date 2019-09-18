Kepos Capital LP Maintains Position in Eog Resources (EOG); Chase Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Position in Post Hldgs (POST) by $636,334

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 4,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 28,675 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, up from 23,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.16% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 4.76 million shares traded or 23.92% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 6,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 40,703 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23M, down from 46,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $106.32. About 513,846 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 08/03/2018 Post Holdings Announces Repricing of Approximately $2.2 Billion Term Loan; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MAY 24, 2024; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF IPO AMENDMENT; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings: Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $1.22B-$1.25B; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.08 per share. POST’s profit will be $85.48M for 22.72 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $196,256 activity.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $196.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 35,294 shares to 61,104 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $984.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 72,405 shares to 146,966 shares, valued at $7.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 46,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,421 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY).

