Kepos Capital LP Maintains Position in Eaton Plc (ETN); Amgen Com (AMGN) Shareholder Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Price Rose

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 31.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 31,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 68,984 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11M, down from 100,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.78B market cap company. The stock increased 5.95% or $11.02 during the last trading session, reaching $196.25. About 8.42 million shares traded or 192.15% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is Expected to Be Available to Patients Within One Week; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 29/03/2018 – FDA: FDA granted accelerated approval to blinatumomab (Blincyto, Amgen Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 29/03/2018 – FDA Granted the Approval of Blincyto to Amgen Inc; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 605.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 47,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 54,887 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 7,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $79.03. About 2.36 million shares traded or 6.49% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Eaton (ETN) completes acquisition of Innovative Switchgear Solutions – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eaton Corp.: Diversified Businesses Produce Steady Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Preview Of Eaton’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

