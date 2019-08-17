Kepos Capital LP Maintains Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN); Occidental Pete (OXY) Shareholder Veritable LP Cut Its Holding by $387,552

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 5,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 35,076 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 40,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 8.51 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 21.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 8,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The hedge fund held 46,813 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, up from 38,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $110.85. About 1.05 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Represents Low Single Digit Percentage of Worldwide Sales; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 1b Open Label Study of APL-2 in PNH Patients Not Previously Treated with Eculizumab; 15/03/2018 Alexion Announces Positive Top-Line Results Showing Successful Phase 3 Clinical Study of ALXN1210 in Complement Inhibitor; 11/04/2018 – STATEMENT BY THE INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF WILSON THERAPEUTICS IN RELATION TO THE PUBLIC OFFER FROM ALEXION; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT FOR SOLIRIS; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Patent Issue Has No Implications for Intellectual Property Outside Brazil; 11/04/2018 – And now for the top 3 of the day — #1 Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 20/04/2018 – Alexion Provides Statement on Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Decision in Brazil Involving Soliris® (Eculizumab); 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Offers SEK232 in Cash for Each Wilson Therapeutics Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,200 were accumulated by Lyons Wealth Management Ltd Liability. 174,465 are held by Fayez Sarofim And. Perritt Cap Management Inc has 5,690 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 181,555 shares. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Department has 0.06% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 8,033 shares. Stephens Ar reported 107,672 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.81% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Dodge Cox invested in 30.37M shares or 1.65% of the stock. Putnam Fl Inv Management stated it has 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Inv Counsel, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,820 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Rech Company Inc holds 0.17% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset LP reported 246,340 shares. Aperio Group Lc has 0.09% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.60 million activity. $224,800 worth of stock was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, August 12. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 was bought by Brown Oscar K. 37,460 shares valued at $1.80M were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by Backus Marcia E., worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $4.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 34,135 shares to 621,459 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,775 shares. Orbimed Advsr Ltd Com invested in 1.96 million shares or 4.1% of the stock. Cim Invest Mangement accumulated 4,224 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Natl Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated reported 0.27% stake. Raymond James Trust Na owns 0.02% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 2,407 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 20,094 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.13% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 70,489 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 153,200 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 0.06% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,672 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares owns 155,749 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Conning Inc has invested 0.02% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Raymond James And Associate owns 294,245 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

