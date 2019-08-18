Kepos Capital LP Lowered Its Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Stake by $1.21 Million; Stock Declined; General Dynamics (GD) Shareholder Abner Herrman & Brock Lowered Holding as Stock Value Rose

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 62.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 2,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 1,728 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293,000, down from 4,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $184.35. About 1.45M shares traded or 29.50% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ jet delivery delay hurts profit beat; 24/04/2018 – NexOptic Selected to Demonstrate Technology to General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada; 12/03/2018 – General Dynamics wins $696 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO; 23/03/2018 – Gulfstream Aerospace Extends Successful Student Program To Dallas-Fort Worth; 23/05/2018 – General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Novakovic to Speak at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 12/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS WINS $696 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share From $40.75; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Completes Acquisition Of CSRA; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Drops Most Since 2015 on Weak Aerospace Sales

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 7,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 44,166 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81 million, down from 52,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.84B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $132.83. About 267,322 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: The Combination of Pebblebrook and LaSalle Would Create a Hotel Industry Leader; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Jones Lang LeSalle – 03/23/2018 05:04 PM; 08/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – BOARD DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF $0.41 PER SHARE, AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE FROM $0.37 PER SHARE PAYMENT MADE IN DECEMBER 2017; 21/05/2018 – JLL continues its climb up Fortune 500; 25/04/2018 – Jones Lang Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – UNDER AMENDMENT, EXTENSION OF MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM JUNE 2021 TO MAY 2023; 17/04/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $175; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED THREE PROPOSALS FROM PEBBLEBROOK; 16/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $184 FROM $179; 27/03/2018 – JLL SPARK BUYS SAAS-BASED REAL ESTATE ASSET MGMT CO. STESSA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86 million for 15.06 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $648.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 122,870 shares to 310,464 shares, valued at $16.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 24,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8,273 shares to 46,813 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold JLL shares while 92 reduced holdings.

