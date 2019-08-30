Kepos Capital LP Lowered Its Holding in General Motors Co (GM) as Valuation Rose; Hershey (HSY) Shareholder Mairs & Power Decreased Holding by $1.71 Million as Stock Price Rose

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Hershey (HSY) by 12.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 14,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 104,703 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.02 million, down from 119,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Hershey for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $158.5. About 557,361 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hershey Co’s Proposed Sr Unsecured Notes; 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s Brand Investments Boost Sales; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Reports Earnings And Sales That Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO. REPORTS OFFERING OF NOTES DUE 2020, NOTES DUE 2021; 30/05/2018 – BlackLine And Hershey To Present In Roundtable At Sapphire Now®; 04/04/2018 – Hershey to Webcast First-Quarter Conference Call; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Announces Cocoa For Good, the Company’s Half-Billion Dollar Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 19/03/2018 – Sky News: US chocolate giant Hershey turns sour on taste of Tyrrells; 09/03/2018 – Pennsylvania DoA: Wolf Administration Celebrates Groundbreaking of $60 Million Hershey Plant Expansion, Adding More Than 100; 04/05/2018 – Hershey Shareholders Elect Nine Directors to Board

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $268.33 million activity. On Thursday, August 1 HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL sold $918,270 worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) or 6,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Nv reported 1.11M shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 4,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Westover Cap Ltd invested in 0.54% or 9,012 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Old Natl Bancshares In invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Essex Financial Svcs reported 3,270 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd has 15,070 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru stated it has 0.06% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Riggs Asset Managment Inc has 200 shares. London Co Of Virginia reported 6,862 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stevens Cap Ltd Partnership reported 6,904 shares. 62,962 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Natixis reported 118,048 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 5,502 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) by 34,547 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $81.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) by 39,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 3.87% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $342.74M for 24.61 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.90% EPS growth.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X) by 201,630 shares to 221,145 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cargill Inc (NYSE:MOS) by 29,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.