Kepos Capital LP Lowered Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake by $2.97 Million; Valuation Rose; Pan American Silver (PAAS) Shareholder Oppenheimer & Close Has Upped Position by $667,342

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 68.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 24,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 11,401 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 36,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.17. About 2.12 million shares traded or 21.48% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 3.90M shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Mine Suspension Due to Roadblocks at Nearby Community; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – INITIATED STEPS TO REDUCE CERTAIN ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO; 10/05/2018 – Pan American Silver announces results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting; 28/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Reduces Certain Activities at the Dolores Mine; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS RIGHTS TO BLOCK 31 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 22/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces Filing of 2017 Audited Annual Financial Statements; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Oprations Suspended at Huaron Mine; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO – COMPANY EXPECTS MINE OPERATIONS WILL RETURN TO NORMAL LEVELS WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Net $48.2M

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 28,412 shares to 35,012 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X) by 201,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Delek Us Holdings Inc.