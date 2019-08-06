Kepos Capital LP Lifted By $3.69 Million Its F5 Networks (FFIV) Position; Siebert Financial (SIEB)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Kepos Capital Lp increased F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) stake by 131.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kepos Capital Lp acquired 23,623 shares as F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)’s stock declined 3.64%. The Kepos Capital Lp holds 41,643 shares with $6.54M value, up from 18,020 last quarter. F5 Networks Inc now has $8.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 718,435 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169

Siebert Financial Corp (SIEB) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.63, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 12 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 10 sold and reduced their equity positions in Siebert Financial Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 1.16 million shares, up from 1.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Siebert Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 10 New Position: 2.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “F5 Networks Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “F5 Networks Reports Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “F5 Networks (FFIV) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “F5 Networks (FFIV) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FLIR, FFIV, RPD – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $155,794 activity. FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN had sold 675 shares worth $110,450. The insider WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL sold $25,013.

Kepos Capital Lp decreased Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 25,000 shares to 250,000 valued at $7.11M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) stake by 7,999 shares and now owns 27,511 shares. United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. F5 Networks had 19 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Sell” on Tuesday, March 12. Nomura upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $180 target in Monday, April 1 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 215,021 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tdam Usa accumulated 1,318 shares. Lau Assocs Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 1,900 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.61 million shares. Hsbc Plc has invested 0.02% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Pggm Invs has 0.21% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 16,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability invested in 7,109 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson has 0.02% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Retail Bank Of America De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Capital Fund stated it has 0.29% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.04% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory has invested 0.04% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Mackenzie Financial Corporation invested in 0.03% or 88,981 shares.

American International Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Siebert Financial Corp. for 4,729 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owns 596 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 2,360 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5,847 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $95,000 activity.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company has market cap of $293.84 million. The firm offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or via the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services. It has a 26.07 P/E ratio. It also acts as an agent on various transactions for its self-directed retirement accounts, as well as lends clients a portion of the market value of certain securities held in the customerÂ’s account through its clearing agent.