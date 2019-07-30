Kepos Capital LP Increases Holding in Veeva Systems (VEEV); Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Trust Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 211.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 37,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,919 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09 million, up from 17,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.12% or $8.72 during the last trading session, reaching $161.75. About 2.58M shares traded or 76.36% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Investment Advisors sold 2,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,786 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, down from 26,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Investment Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $964.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $209.68. About 21.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Whip yourself into shape by using this Apple Watch feature to compete against friends and family; 22/05/2018 – Foxconn unit aims to raise $4.3 bln in biggest China IPO since 2015; 18/04/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Regulatory filing points to iPhone SE2’s possible imminent release; 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 08/03/2018 – Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose tweeted that Apple CEO Tim Cook is ” the Donald Trump of the music industry.”; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on New Credit Card; 04/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Work on Touchless Control, Curved IPhone Screen; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, Tim Cook told CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett still hates Bitcoin, wants all of Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple announced its most expensive handset to date in September and struggled to meet initial orders

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.60 million activity. The insider Wallach Matthew J sold 12,000 shares worth $1.41M.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp by 56,000 shares to 194,000 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has 0.01% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 300 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,071 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Prescott Cap Management Limited invested in 0.13% or 5,000 shares. Advsr Capital Management Ltd has 4,380 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 0.09% or 2,626 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 14,553 shares. Barbara Oil Comm stated it has 0.75% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Comerica Comml Bank holds 7,708 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,304 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.61% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 4,918 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The owns 4,003 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Old Retail Bank In owns 2,616 shares. Vantage Prtnrs Limited Co holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 55,800 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen And Steers holds 21,367 shares. Beach Counsel Pa holds 2.23% or 104,321 shares. Hennessy Incorporated holds 15,973 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Company reported 20,836 shares. Chevy Chase accumulated 4.41M shares. Asset Mgmt Advisors Ltd invested 7.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fagan Associate Incorporated accumulated 72,950 shares or 5.93% of the stock. Parsons Incorporated Ri owns 327,103 shares. Noven Financial Group Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 4,957 shares. Dnb Asset As accumulated 0% or 1.54 million shares. Ithaka Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sather Financial Gru has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Birinyi Incorporated owns 9.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 119,918 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Com Ca accumulated 6,804 shares. Amer Mgmt has 39,078 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio.