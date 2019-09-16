Kepos Capital LP Increases Holding in Eog Resources (EOG); Facebook (FB) Holding Has Raised by Private Wealth Partners Llc

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 33.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 7,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 28,704 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.54M, up from 21,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook Highlights a New Worry List for Big Tech: Markets Live; 17/04/2018 – Economic Scene: Facebook Is Creepy. And Valuable; 26/03/2018 – FTC launches Facebook investigation; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will start telling users which websites track them across the web â€” and offer them the option to delete the personal data; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Meet Lawmakers Ahead of Tough Questions; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘THERE WILL ALWAYS BE A VERSION OF FACEBOOK THAT IS FREE’; 19/03/2018 – Facebook takes $35bn battering as backlash rises over data harvest claims; 29/03/2018 – ETSY INC – BOARD APPOINTED GARY BRIGGS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR FACEBOOK, TO CO’S BOARD, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5; 25/04/2018 – Facebook CFO: User Numbers in Europe Could Be Impacted by Rollout of New Privacy Law; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Children’s Privacy Bill of Rights: Yes or No?

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 4,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 28,675 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, up from 23,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.39. About 3.92 million shares traded or 6.72% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 45.64M shares. Transamerica Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Envestnet Asset accumulated 165,587 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.2% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Boston Family Office Limited Liability has invested 0.44% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Stock Yards Financial Bank Communications stated it has 81,848 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1,090 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Lc reported 131,661 shares. Moreover, River & Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has 0.48% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company reported 65,344 shares. Culbertson A N holds 40,235 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Northeast Invest Management holds 0.37% or 50,126 shares. Barbara Oil has 0.16% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 161,400 shares to 35,526 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 150,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,860 shares, and cut its stake in New Relic Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Financial owns 103,262 shares. Highland Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). North Star Asset Mngmt has invested 0.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mairs & Inc holds 0% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. Bellecapital Intl reported 1,726 shares stake. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has 699,115 shares. Rampart Inv Co Limited Co reported 52,367 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Verity & Verity Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bogle Mgmt Ltd Partnership De holds 0.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 10,900 shares. Sarl accumulated 47,815 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 0.79% or 50,950 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) has 16,949 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Co stated it has 2.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Profund Advsrs has 2.67% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 291,815 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $649.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Mun Value Fd Inc (NUV) by 42,725 shares to 423,950 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.