Kepos Capital LP Holds Stake in Prudential Financial (PRU); As Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined, Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Raised Its Position

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) by 129.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 35,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 62,513 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 27,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Prudential Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $102.15. About 601,160 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Rhode Island youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – HAWAII RENEWS PACT W/PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT TO MANAGE $2.4B PLAN; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Buys New 8% Position in Tidewater; 06/04/2018 – Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended February 28; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: US insurers gradual adoption of sustainable and responsible investing is net credit positive; 30/04/2018 – Two South Carolina youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two South Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prudential Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRU); 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 15/03/2018 – Prudential Financial Returns as Presenting Partner of Hispanicize 2018

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 6,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 600,626 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.25M, up from 593,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 12.72M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 09/03/2018 – INTEL DECLINES TO COMMENT ON SPECULATION RELATED TO MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS; 26/04/2018 – INTEL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YR; 15/03/2018 – SlashGear: Intel details Meltdown and Spectre-proof processors; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: It’s Already Here; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 24/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Intel AI Lab open-sources library for deep learning-driven NLP; 25/05/2018 – Intel Faces Age-Discrimination Claims; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 EPS $3.79

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regenxbio Inc by 8,619 shares to 53,251 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hercules Holding Ii Llc (NYSE:HCA) by 29,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,786 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Etns/Usa (AMJ).

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 226,605 shares to 36,605 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,261 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).