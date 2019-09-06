Kepos Capital LP Holds Stake in Eaton Plc (ETN); Ntv Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $326,190; Shares Rose

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 22,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, down from 24,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $187.7. About 1.82M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Grassley Says Congress Must Determine Whether to Bolster Privacy Rules; 24/04/2018 – Facebook earnings mean Facebook gets to talk about something besides Cambridge Analytica; 10/04/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells Congress company didn’t do enough to prevent harm, per @AP; 25/05/2018 – Activist wastes no time suing Google and Facebook under EU privacy rules; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 16/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: SITES THAT USE ITS SERVICES GET DATA IF LOGGED OUT; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change its business model to win back trust, says early Facebook advisor Robert McNamee; 20/03/2018 – MOZILLA ASKING FACEBOOK TO CHANGE APP PERMISSIONS; 21/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will finally speak today about Facebook’s privacy scandal; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Monthly Active Users 2.20B, Est. 2.19B: TOPLive

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 605.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 47,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 54,887 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 7,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 48,706 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (LQD) by 7,200 shares to 213,600 shares, valued at $25.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amci Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 14,157 shares. Beutel Goodman Limited invested in 3,423 shares. Tompkins holds 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 255 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc has 0.1% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Thomasville Savings Bank accumulated 5,244 shares. Advisors Asset Management has 24,426 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Capital Investors holds 1.76M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.13% or 601,942 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd accumulated 4,931 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 33,026 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. South State invested in 0.03% or 3,297 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability accumulated 484,439 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com holds 0% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. 32,499 were reported by Sarl. Cornercap Counsel owns 72,767 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.19 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.20 million shares. Milestone Grp Inc holds 0.05% or 2,149 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pension Service has 1.45% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Majedie Asset Mgmt has 102,625 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.4% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,118 shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 8,099 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 3,336 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 255 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Greenbrier Partners Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 13.33% or 450,000 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hitchwood Capital Management Lp has 1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 420,000 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Com reported 1.72% stake. Brown Advisory invested 0.63% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).