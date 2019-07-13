Kepos Capital LP Has Trimmed Position in National Amusements (VIAB) by $5.77 Million as Valuation Declined; Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Decreased Its Waters (WAT) Holding by $1.45 Million; Share Value Declined

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 5,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,535 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.29 million, down from 98,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $217.13. About 596,473 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Statement on Tax Day; 06/03/2018 – Muddy Waters’s Carson Block on @SquawkCNBC tomorrow ~8 am EST to discuss China / possible tariffs, and where the consensus view on this issue is wrong; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: Spring Brings Increased Right Whale Monitoring in New England Waters; 24/04/2018 – Waters Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Mourns the Passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Factory; 08/05/2018 – OCP SA OS.UL – CHERRY BLOSSOM VESSEL HAS JUST DEPARTED SOUTH AFRICAN TERRITORIAL WATERS; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: House Adopts Waters’ Amendment Requiring Report on Aircraft Diversions from LAX to Hawthorne Municipal Airport; 17/05/2018 – VIETNAM SAYS ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS ARE CONDUCTED IN WATERS ‘ENTIRELY UNDER VIETNAMESE SOVEREIGNTY’

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in National Amusements Inc (VIAB) by 94.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp analyzed 206,216 shares as the company's stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,079 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367,000, down from 219,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in National Amusements Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $13.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 3.06M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500.

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 11.02% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $430.76M for 7.55 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 68,549 shares to 196,926 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 37,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (MBB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 207 are held by Guardian Life Insurance Commerce Of America. Generation Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.58% or 315,493 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 1,148 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). The New York-based State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.07% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 1,000 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Horizon Investments Ltd holds 0.01% or 985 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Select Equity Group Ltd Partnership owns 34,252 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares owns 11,309 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 333,054 are held by Pictet Asset Management. Schroder Investment Group stated it has 184,621 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $27.88 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold $2.33 million. Harrington Michael C sold $5.26 million worth of stock. $2.51M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by Rae Elizabeth B. $5.25M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares were sold by King Ian. Kim Francis had sold 913 shares worth $206,694 on Friday, January 25. 27,848 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $6.28M were sold by BEAUDOUIN MARK T.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 6,174 shares to 45,174 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 40,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).