Kepos Capital LP Has Trimmed Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Holding By $830,874; Nuveen Build America Bond Fund (NBB) Sentiment Is 0.61

Nuveen Build America Bond Fund (NBB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.51, from 2.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 17 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 28 trimmed and sold stock positions in Nuveen Build America Bond Fund. The institutional investors in our database now own: 4.99 million shares, down from 9.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen Build America Bond Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 17 Increased: 12 New Position: 5.

Kepos Capital Lp decreased Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) stake by 26.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kepos Capital Lp sold 25,178 shares as Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN)’s stock declined 8.71%. The Kepos Capital Lp holds 68,324 shares with $2.27M value, down from 93,502 last quarter. Myriad Genetics Inc now has $1.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 292,836 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 31/05/2018 – GeneSight® Guided Treatment Significantly Improves Outcomes for Patients with Major Depression Treated in the Primary Care Set; 12/03/2018 – Myriad Genetics Receives Subpoena From HHS; 10/05/2018 – Best’s Special Report: Myriad Challenges Test the Mettle of Medical Professional Liability Writers; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – TIME PERIOD COVERED BY SUBPOENA IS JANUARY 1, 2014 THROUGH DATE OF ISSUANCE OF SUBPOENA; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Investors (MYGN); 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – COMPANY ANNOUNCES COMMERCIAL COVERAGE DECISION FOR GENESIGHT; 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GROUP AG MYRN.S – WILL DELIST FROM SIX SWISS EXCHANGE ON 30TH APRIL 2018; 23/05/2018 – Myriad Announces Seven New Payer Coverage Decisions for Prolaris®; 07/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics: Data Show 50% Improvement in Remission and 30 % Improvement in Response for GeneSight Versus Treatment as Usual; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Sees FY18 Rev $771M-$773M

More notable recent Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Is Investigating Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Myriad Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MYGN INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Investigating Myriad Genetics (MYGN) For Possible Disclosure Violations – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Myriad Genetics down 26% after FQ4 miss – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Cancer Treatment Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Myriad Genetics to Present at the 2019 Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MYGN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 76.62 million shares or 2.98% more from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Corporation Et Al holds 110,461 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.01% or 20,000 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp reported 0.21% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Fisher Asset Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 132,412 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust stated it has 112,869 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 133,135 shares. Systematic Financial Management LP invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 113,032 shares. 49,751 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. 14,351 are owned by Zacks Invest Mgmt. Automobile Association holds 26,568 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv stated it has 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 17,463 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 772,523 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 2,523 shares.

Analysts await Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MYGN’s profit will be $18.47 million for 23.99 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Myriad Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Kepos Capital Lp increased Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) stake by 139,960 shares to 290,792 valued at $6.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 28,412 shares and now owns 35,012 shares. Athene Holding Ltd was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Myriad Genetics has $47 highest and $3500 lowest target. $38.67’s average target is 61.19% above currents $23.99 stock price. Myriad Genetics had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 14 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Piper Jaffray. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.67. About 20,513 shares traded. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) has risen 3.21% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.21% the S&P500.

More notable recent Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Nuveen Closed-End Fund Announces Results of Tender Offer Measurement Period – Business Wire” on January 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Shareholders Approve Nuveen Closed-End Fund Merger – Business Wire” published on October 22, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Nuveen Closed-End Fund Merger Complete – Business Wire” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer – Business Wire” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Commencement of Tender Offer – Business Wire” with publication date: January 14, 2019.