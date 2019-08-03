Kepos Capital LP Has Trimmed Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake; Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Rightmove PLC (LON:RMV), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rightmove PLC had 32 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Thursday, June 27 report. On Thursday, February 7 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Tuesday, April 30. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Hold”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, July 16 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 18 by UBS. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of RMV in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Reduce” rating. The stock of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 4. The stock of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, June 3. See Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) latest ratings:

Kepos Capital Lp decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 16.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kepos Capital Lp sold 25,000 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Kepos Capital Lp holds 125,000 shares with $16.11M value, down from 150,000 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $112.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.10M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 4.58 billion GBP. The firm operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other divisions. It has a 27.39 P/E ratio. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms.

The stock decreased 2.30% or GBX 12.1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 514.9. About 2.43 million shares traded or 13.79% up from the average. Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UTX in report on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 22 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. The insider Amato Elizabeth B sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25M. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.27 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.