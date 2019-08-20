Kepos Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Conocophillips (PSX) by $1.17 Million as Valuation Rose; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Market Valuation Rose While Reliant Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Reliant Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliant Investment Management Llc sold 4,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 16,375 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliant Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $277.62. About 523,408 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Conocophillips (PSX) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 12,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 62,591 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96M, down from 74,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $99.12. About 927,108 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 24.10 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 4,500 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 25,412 shares. Moreover, Cibc Bank & Trust Usa has 0.14% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Iberiabank stated it has 40,339 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Liberty Management Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 19,540 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma accumulated 0% or 10,049 shares. Security Natl Tru holds 1.75% or 19,923 shares. 27,927 were accumulated by Fiduciary Ser Of The Southwest Inc Tx. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 38,539 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 16,400 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.98% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 51,403 shares. Morgan Stanley has 4.19M shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 2.25% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Neuberger Berman Gru Llc holds 0.06% or 191,351 shares in its portfolio. Nebraska-based Bridges Invest Management has invested 1.07% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.11% or 136,846 shares. Hikari has 151,570 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset LP has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Gabelli Funds Limited Com accumulated 273,100 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 2,539 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability Company reported 32,759 shares. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Company reported 107,573 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Vanguard Gru accumulated 0.13% or 35.28 million shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 625 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma stated it has 142 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Penobscot Inv Mgmt Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 47,308 shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 325,879 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 469 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 28,412 shares to 35,012 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 139,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.64 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.