Kepos Capital LP Has Trimmed First Citizens Bancshares Inc/Nc (FCNCA) Position by $4.02 Million; Stock Value Rose; York Capital Management Global Advisors Cut Its F M C (FMC) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in First Citizens Bancshares Inc/Nc (FCNCA) by 82.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 9,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,028 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $826,000, down from 11,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in First Citizens Bancshares Inc/Nc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $8.54 during the last trading session, reaching $465.69. About 54,554 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has risen 0.87% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc; 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 10/04/2018 – First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank Branches; 10/04/2018 – WI LayoffNotices: Notice First Citizens Bank 2018040901; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP INC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT WILL REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 25/04/2018 – FIRST CITIZENS 1Q EPS $8.35; 19/04/2018 – Unity FI Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP BUYS BACK ALL KS SHRS OWNED BY FIRST CITIZENS

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 47.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 705,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 773,295 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.41M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $84.8. About 1.12 million shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 13/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.17B; 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS EXCEEDING HIGH END OF PRIOR GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 20/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 12/03/2018 – VFS GLOBAL BUYS MIDDLE EASTERN FMC PARTNER AL ETIMAD; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD 2349.HK – UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE & BEIJING HUA BIN TO SET UP FMC, A JV PRIVATE EQUITY FUND MANAGEMENT CO; 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 15/03/2018 – Newest Fully Electric Truck Will be Even Better Than Imagined; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $1.45-$1.59 View

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 135,852 shares to 593,790 shares, valued at $17.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc by 199,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 921,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 139,960 shares to 290,792 shares, valued at $6.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 68,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

