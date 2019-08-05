Kepos Capital LP Has Raised Its Holding in Jabil (JBL) by $1.78 Million; West Oak Capital Upped Its Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by $1.17 Million

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 224.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 6,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,488 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 2,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.13% or $11.49 during the last trading session, reaching $149.7. About 10.11 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 53.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 68,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The hedge fund held 196,926 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 128,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 574,683 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 23/05/2018 – Jabil Expands in Israel with the Opening of Optics Technology Innovation Center; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS; 26/03/2018 – Jabil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 03/05/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR JABIL’S NYPRO AFFECTS 53 ON PLANT CLOSING; 30/05/2018 – JABIL INC – UNIT JABIL PACKAGING SOLUTIONS JOINED AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT SERVICE (DRS) SOLUTION PROVIDERS PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – JABIL NAMES CONTROLLER MICHAEL DASTOOR AS NEXT CFO; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Dividend of 8c; 22/03/2018 – Baylin Technologies: Agreement Will Expand Production to Jabil’s Ops in Guadalajara, Mexico

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 54,482 shares to 26,180 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 82,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,861 shares, and cut its stake in Hercules Holding Ii Llc (NYSE:HCA).