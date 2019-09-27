Kepos Capital LP Has Raised Cme Group (CME) Holding; State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Increased Nasdaq (NDAQ) Position by $3.08 Million; Stock Price Rose

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 48.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 44,500 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.64M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $213.55. About 428,203 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Net $598.8M; 22/05/2018 – IHS Markit Expands MarkitSERV Trade Reporting Solution in Asia and Europe with Connections to CME Group; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Libor exposures larger than thought at $200 trillion -ARRC; 08/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 22/03/2018 – CME Group Announces University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Wins 15th Annual Trading Challenge; 08/05/2018 – The cryptocurrency’s highest price lines up with the day the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, or CME, introduced bitcoin futures trading; 02/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 29; 28/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES ADVANCES -TRADE; 09/03/2018 – CFTC: CFTC Approves the Transfer of Open Interest in Credit Default Swaps from CME to ICC; 12/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 11

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 80.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 32,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 71,842 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.91 million, up from 39,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $100.27. About 202,571 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 12/03/2018 – ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 06/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 29.06 Points (0.40%); 20/03/2018 – enCore Energy Completes Acquisition of Metamin US; 17/04/2018 – Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA; 19/04/2018 – Peeks Social Shareholders Approve Personas Transaction; 10/04/2018 – Nasdaq Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 15/03/2018 – Contently’s Award-Winning Foundation Goes On Its Own; 08/05/2018 – James Abely Promoted to VP and General Counsel at Psychemedics Corporation; 17/05/2018 – BLOK Technologies Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement; 21/03/2018 – Arch Biopartners Granted Pre-Ind Meeting With FDA for Candidate Drug to Prevent Acute Kidney Injury

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 116,011 were accumulated by M&T Bank & Trust. Wesbanco Fincl Bank has 2,158 shares. The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Incorporated has invested 0.04% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Tradewinds Mngmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Advisory Serv Network Limited Company stated it has 4,772 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sei Invests Company accumulated 0.09% or 137,725 shares. Pdt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 60,000 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 2,548 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management accumulated 10,480 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Cwm Ltd has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 17,276 shares. Envestnet Asset invested in 209,516 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Co invested in 237,202 shares. Westpac Bk has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cognios Cap Limited owns 0.08% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,104 shares.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc by 25,909 shares to 2,724 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 19,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,545 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI).

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 14,078 shares to 84,748 shares, valued at $6.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 18,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,947 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold NDAQ shares while 136 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 119.98 million shares or 0.72% less from 120.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.12% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Glenmede Tru Co Na has 0% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 6,829 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 21,668 shares or 0.02% of the stock. City Holdg has 0% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 80 shares. Gabelli And Com Advisers holds 0.06% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or 6,810 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab reported 66,245 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 88,396 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). State Street stated it has 5.18M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sarl accumulated 4,400 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.06% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 50,941 shares. Legacy Private invested 0.12% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia reported 0.01% stake. Spark Invest Management holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 27,500 shares.

