Kepos Capital LP Has Lowered Philip Morris International (PM) Position; Inspired Entertainment (INSE) SI Decreased By 16.01%

Kepos Capital Lp decreased Philip Morris International Inc (PM) stake by 20.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kepos Capital Lp sold 20,193 shares as Philip Morris International Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Kepos Capital Lp holds 78,337 shares with $6.92M value, down from 98,530 last quarter. Philip Morris International Inc now has $125.10B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $80.4. About 1.79M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) had a decrease of 16.01% in short interest. INSE’s SI was 38,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 16.01% from 45,600 shares previously. With 37,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE)’s short sellers to cover INSE’s short positions. The SI to Inspired Entertainment Inc’s float is 0.27%. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 177 shares traded. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) has risen 19.10% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.10% the S&P500. Some Historical INSE News: 02/05/2018 – Inspired Entertainment Names Brooks Pierce President and Oper Chief; 02/05/2018 – Inspired Entertainment Announces Management Changes; 17/05/2018 – lnspired Entertainment, Inc. Announces Management Conference Call Regarding Department of Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport (UK) Proposed Regulatory Changes; 25/04/2018 – Inspired Announces Content Deal With Novomatic; 16/04/2018 – lnspired Announces Appointment Of Brooks Pierce As Senior Vice President, North America; 25/04/2018 – INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY ITS GAMES CONTENT TO NOVOMATIC’S ITALIAN GAMING PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – lnspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 02/05/2018 – Inspired Entertainment Forms Office of the Executive Chmn; 05/04/2018 – Red Rum to Return to Aintree in lnspired’s Grand National Race of Champions; 08/05/2018 – Inspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a games technology company, focuses on the development and sale of software systems and digital terminals worldwide. The company has market cap of $155.62 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Service Based Gaming and Virtual Sports. It currently has negative earnings. The SBG segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of services and products through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 14.67 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Intl has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 19.90% above currents $80.4 stock price. Philip Morris Intl had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 23. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, March 25 with “Sell”. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 25.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. bought $211,675 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.