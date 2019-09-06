Kepos Capital LP Has Lowered Nrg Energy (NRG) Stake by $560,574; Wunderlich Securities Boosted Home Depot (HD) Stake by $2.22 Million

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 13,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 166,013 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, down from 179,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 149,619 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 74.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 11,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 27,373 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, up from 15,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $228.13. About 132,823 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot: High Quality Stock, But I Have Fears – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Ok owns 0.25% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 12,150 shares. Sand Hill Global Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 2,162 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The California-based Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.63% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 1,178 are owned by White Pine Cap Limited Liability Co. 69,609 are owned by Stratos Wealth Ltd. Rockland stated it has 2.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Verus Fincl Prtn holds 0.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1,060 shares. Cobblestone Capital Ltd Liability New York holds 3,462 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cap Rech Glob holds 0.99% or 16.20 million shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 22.34 million shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 1.08% or 161,503 shares in its portfolio. Provise Management Grp Ltd Liability invested in 0.19% or 6,977 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno accumulated 94,000 shares or 2.98% of the stock. 1,556 are owned by Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Hemenway Trust Communications Limited Liability owns 73,911 shares.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 2,091 shares to 5,330 shares, valued at $919,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Nasdaq Rising Dividend Achievers Fund (RDVY) by 33,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,400 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr Pshs Cs 130/30 (CSM).

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 47,102 shares to 54,887 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Far Point Acquisition Corp by 170,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,000 shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NRG Energy caps 10% plunge in week since earnings report – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NRG Energy a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “NRG Energy (NRG), Calpine Corporation (CPN), Exelon Corp. (EXC) Said to be Among Bidders for Just Energy Group (JE) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping NRG Energy Inc (NRG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.