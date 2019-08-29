Kepos Capital LP Has Lowered Motorola Solutions (MSI) Stake by $980,560 as Valuation Rose; L & S Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $474,201 as Share Value Rose

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 7,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The hedge fund held 50,901 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15 million, down from 57,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $181.64. About 369,168 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 24/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Provides Command Center Software to Springfield, Mass. Police for Advanced Crime Analysis; 19/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Motorola Making Gains in U.S. Market: Lenovo is finding renewed success for its Motorola phone business in the; 19/04/2018 – Motorola Solutions to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on May 3; 07/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Airbus DS Communications; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PACT EXTENDED FOR 7 YRS, VALUED AT A$261M; 03/05/2018 – MSI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.34 TO $1.39, EST. $1.36; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Net $117M; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – COMPANY ENDED QUARTER WITH BACKLOG OF $9.6 BLN, UP $1.1 BLN FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.52/SHR; 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 2,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 39,010 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41M, down from 41,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $220.45. About 1.76M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $2.4B; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions related to its restaurants and offices by 36%; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – Analyst double-take: Credit Suisse slashes its McDonald’s target a day after reiterating forecast; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 88,747 shares to 219,371 shares, valued at $12.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sapphire Holding Sarl by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,000 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 24.83 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

