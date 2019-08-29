Kepos Capital LP Has Lowered Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Position by $560,574 as Stock Value Declined; Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Share Value Rose While Jackson Wealth Management Has Lifted by $4.50 Million Its Stake

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 13,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 166,013 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, down from 179,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 1.41M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 38.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59 million, up from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 55.90M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 26/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises about 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 25/04/2018 – AMD 1Q REV. $1.65B, EST. $1.57B; 22/03/2018 – Teresa66: $AMD *Rumor: AMD active on speculation of Datacenter contract win; 19/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors Deliver Best-in-Class Compute Performance and Even Faster Gaming Framerates than; 25/04/2018 – AMD: Cryptocurrency-related Revenue Rose In First Quarter, But Headed For Decline — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – AMD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Not going to get to the $AMD story today on @HalftimeReport

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 68,549 shares to 196,926 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 28,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Permian Investment Limited Partnership reported 12.19% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management invested in 21,455 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 30,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fil accumulated 49 shares or 0% of the stock. Whitebox Advsr Ltd owns 27,119 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 67,439 shares. 37,675 were reported by Gsa Capital Partners Llp. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 0.13% stake. Johnson Financial Gp holds 0% or 83 shares. Contravisory Invest Mngmt has 14,859 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Madison Hldg invested in 0.34% or 434,360 shares. Conning has 0.01% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 5,302 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Brahman Corporation owns 6.38 million shares for 19.18% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial Corp invested 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Coldstream Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp owns 59,533 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 1.90 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Valley Advisers has invested 0.01% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Herald Invest Management Limited has invested 0.46% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Andra Ap holds 238,200 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 18,510 were reported by Conning. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd reported 0.08% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Winch Advisory Lc reported 50 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 40,986 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Co reported 811,084 shares stake. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1.29M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Co reported 0.04% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability reported 5,000 shares stake.

