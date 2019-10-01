Kepos Capital LP Has Lowered Its Merck & Co (MRK) Stake as Share Value Rose; Sta Wealth Management Has Trimmed Stake in Conocophillips (COP) as Stock Declined

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 16.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 5,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 26,906 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 32,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $55.15. About 3.33 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 05/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 26; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Tops Profit Estimates — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Venezuela’s PDVSA diverts crude tanker from Curacao -shipper, data; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – APPROVALS MILESTONE CONFIRMS BAROSSA AS THE LEADING CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY BACKFILL GAS TO DARWIN LNG; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR COMPANY; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 08/05/2018 – Curacao faces ‘potential crisis’ from Venezuela-Conoco row – PM; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF 2018 WINTER

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 58.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 42,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 29,926 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51M, down from 72,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $83.75. About 3.85M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SEES MODERATE ORGANIC GROUP SALES IN 2018, SEES SLIGHT DECLINE IN FOREX ADJ EBITDA BEFORE ONE-OFFS; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Studdy As Monotherapy for First-Line Treatment of Locally Advanced or Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Merck KGaA english; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – GROSS PROFITS FROM LENVIMA PRODUCT SALES GLOBALLY WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BY EISAI AND MERCK; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $984.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,718 shares to 28,675 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 226,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (LQD).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.75 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 13.79 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

