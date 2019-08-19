Kepos Capital LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Valero Energy (VLO) as Stock Value Declined; Argent Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Bristol (BMY)

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 72.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 33,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The hedge fund held 12,256 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 45,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 247,900 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY BLAST HAPPENED ON A UNIT: OFFICIAL; 14/05/2018 – Pegasus Announces Sale of Pure Biofuels Del Peru to Valero; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net $469M; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $138M; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Valero Energy’s Proposed Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 16/04/2018 – VP Browning Gifts 500 Of Valero Energy Corp; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy first-quarter profit jumps 54 pct; 30/04/2018 – The combined company that would leapfrog Valero Energy as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 172.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 705,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.13M, up from 407,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.6. About 791,149 shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 18, 2018 ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 26/04/2018 – BMY FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/2/2018, 10:00 AM

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Valero sued by Texas AG over Port Arthur air quality violations – Seeking Alpha" on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Valero Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $750.07 million for 11.02 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was made by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Stumbling Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com" on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Has Upside – But Mind the Risks – Nasdaq" published on August 12, 2019

