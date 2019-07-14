Kepos Capital LP Has Lifted Its Position in Exelixis (EXEL) as Stock Declined; Rock Point Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Triumph Group (TGI) by $1.74 Million as Market Value Declined

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (TGI) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 91,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 335,013 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39M, down from 426,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 279,395 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has declined 4.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group $6.91/Shr Impairment Charge; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Pdt Support Announces LTA Extension With Pratt & Whitney; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP CONCLUDES EARNINGS WEBCAST; 23/04/2018 – DJ Triumph Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGI); 03/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – AGREEMENT INCLUDES PLAN FOR REALLOCATION OF WORK BETWEEN TRIUMPH’S TULSA, NASHVILLE FACILITIES & GULFSTREAM’S SAVANNAH OPERATION; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – BUSINESSES GENERATED REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN IN TRIUMPH GROUP’S FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Triumph’s Support Accessory Services Business Based out of Grand Prairie, Texas, Will Service LRUs for the V2500, PW2000 and PW4000 Engine Models Through 2019; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH IN CONTRACT TALKS THAT WILL AFFECT FY19 CASH GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – TGI Thursday’s 12-Hour Cash Bash Giveaway is Back at Barona Resort & Casino from Thursday, May 3 to Thursday, May 31; 02/05/2018 – TGI Updates: Completes Filing of Two Quarterly Reports for The Period Ending October 31, 2017 and January 31, 2018

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 92.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 139,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 290,792 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 150,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.98. About 1.55M shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 6.75% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Exelixis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXEL); 09/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Adds Exelixis, Cuts Cboe; 17/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 09/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Exelixis 1Q Net $115.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 22/05/2018 – Exelixis Appoints Andrew R. Peters to Newly Created Position of Vice President, Strategy; 15/03/2018 – EXEL REPORTS STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT VS PLACEBO; 17/05/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces European Commission Approval of CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $249,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Invest Management Limited reported 60,000 shares. Sasco Capital Ct has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 76,930 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 6,544 shares. Mcclain Value Management Ltd Liability stated it has 139,020 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Renaissance Tech Limited invested in 0.01% or 536,400 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 68,120 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 367 shares in its portfolio. Principal Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 400,740 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 76,014 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability Co invested in 3.18M shares or 0.58% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 75,190 shares stake.

Analysts await Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 47.06% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.34 per share. TGI’s profit will be $26.63 million for 11.64 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Triumph Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 51,045 shares to 80,507 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 7,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,901 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Etf/Usa (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Incorporated (Ca) invested in 55 shares. Shell Asset has 37,380 shares. 108,153 were accumulated by Dock Street Asset Mgmt. Westover Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.33% or 26,603 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc holds 215,250 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 965,000 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 91,914 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 49,101 shares. 2.40 million are held by Northern. The New York-based Orbimed Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.03% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.02% or 464,283 shares. Brown Advisory Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 20,986 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 335,209 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $4.87 million activity. 1,000 shares were sold by Haley Patrick J., worth $21,300. Shares for $941,200 were sold by SCANGOS GEORGE A. On Thursday, February 14 FELDBAUM CARL B sold $1.11M worth of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) or 50,500 shares.