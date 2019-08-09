Kepos Capital LP Has Lifted Its Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) by $4.40 Million; Seidman Lawrence B Has Lowered Its Holding in Community Finl Md (TCFC) by $1.71 Million

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Community Finl Corp Md (TCFC) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 18,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 79,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Community Finl Corp Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.94. About 252 shares traded. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) has declined 5.22% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TCFC News: 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 29/03/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – INDIA’S TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 11.3 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 98.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Community Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCFC); 15/03/2018 Porter Keadle Moore Offers Innovative Solution for Community Financial Institutions to Manage Information Security Functions and Compliance; 02/05/2018 – Community Financial 1Q EPS 22c; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 430.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 28,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 35,012 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $150.62. About 392,803 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500.

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Finl Inc by 52,500 shares to 542,700 shares, valued at $8.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 86,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 705,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold TCFC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 10.70% less from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc holds 8,728 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 105 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 50,094 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 42,790 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Gp Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). State Street holds 64,901 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.81% invested in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). California State Teachers Retirement holds 7,415 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0% or 7,868 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 1,027 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 1,627 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated holds 347 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,375 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 11,537 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Community Bank of the Chesapeake Supports Summer Lunch Programs Through Casual for a Cause – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Capture the Community With Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s Calendar Contest – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Community Financial’s (NASDAQ:TCFC) Share Price Deserve to Gain 42%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Community Bank of the Chesapeake Announces Executive Vice President Promotions – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Help Support Our Local Communities With Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s 8th Annual Holiday Food and Toy Drive – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $29,970 activity. $33,000 worth of stock was sold by MIDDLETON MICHAEL L on Tuesday, February 12.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2,193 shares to 14,796 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 1,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,139 shares, and cut its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,863 are owned by Cibc. Bokf Na has invested 0.03% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Macquarie Limited holds 0.26% or 967,660 shares in its portfolio. Curbstone Finance Management reported 0.64% stake. Assetmark has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.1% or 744,092 shares. Oakworth accumulated 1,254 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa owns 53,972 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership holds 11,845 shares. Polaris Greystone Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.29% stake. Hillsdale Inv Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 50 shares. Atria Invs Ltd stated it has 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ashfield Cap Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,842 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Personal Fincl Services stated it has 368 shares.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ARRY, NCR, ADSK – Nasdaq” on February 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ADSK, AAOI, BOX – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Dropbox stock falls after bearish call: â€˜Virtually all leading indicators of growth are negativeâ€™ – MarketWatch” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Autodesk, Inc. a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk (ADSK) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2019.