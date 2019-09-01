Kepos Capital LP Has Decreased United Continental Holdings (UAL) Position by $4.30 Million as Market Value Rose; Fifth Third Bancorp Raised Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by $419,352

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 33.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 4,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 16,588 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 12,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 1.42M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) by 67.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 54,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 26,180 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 80,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in United Continental Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 1.62M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees FY Adj EPS $7.00-Adj EPS $8.50; 07/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES TO BOOST DAILY HOUSTON-HAVANA SERVICE JULY 20; 13/03/2018 – UNITED AIR CFO SAYS UNITED `ACTIVELY’ PURSUING BUYING USED JETS; 24/05/2018 – UNITED REACHES RESOLUTION WITH OWNER OF DOG DIED IN PLANE: CNBC; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Now Sees 1Q Adjusted Pretax Margin Flat to Up 2%; 21/05/2018 – United Continental Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – UNITED PRESIDENT: NO TIMECLOCK ON GETTING PILOT SCOPE DEAL DONE; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES APRIL TRAFFIC UP 5.1% :UAL US; 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIR SEES 1Q PRASM UP 2.7%; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Load Factor 80.4%

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargill Inc (NYSE:MOS) by 29,311 shares to 222,526 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bwx Technologies Inc by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,000 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 765 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.02% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). 2,053 are owned by Advisory Net Ltd Liability Co. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.03% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Cwm Ltd Liability has 0% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 93 shares. 1.44M were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And Comm. Davidson Kempner Cap Limited Partnership reported 170,257 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 1.22M shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 7,938 shares. 13,756 are owned by Kemnay Advisory Serv Incorporated. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.24% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.07% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). 2,091 were accumulated by Shelton Capital Management. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 332,085 shares.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 EPS, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $917.96 million for 5.74 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United delays 737 Max flights even further – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “United Continental (UAL) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “United Airlines Is Betting on International Growth – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should You Buy United Airlines (UAL) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Upcoming Earnings Results Are Critical for EA Stock – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Electronic Arts’ (EA) Game Releases Boost Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Electronic Arts: Get In The Game – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Need for Speed Heat Arrives on November 8th, Burning All Limits – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Electronic Arts (EA) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 6,810 shares to 43,175 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 18,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,997 shares, and cut its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).