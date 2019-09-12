Kepos Capital LP Has Decreased Its Navistar International (NAV) Stake as Stock Price Declined; As Occidental Pete Del Com (OXY) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Tompkins Financial Has Lowered Its Stake

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Navistar International Corp (NAV) by 73.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 51,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% . The hedge fund held 18,674 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $643,000, down from 70,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Navistar International Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.24. About 309,185 shares traded. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 25.99% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 18/04/2018 – VOLKSWAGEN TRUCK & BUS GMBH – IS NOT REPORTING ANY CHANGES TO ITS PLANS OR PROPOSALS FOR NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 07/03/2018 – Navistar Caps Turnaround Plan With Medium-Duty Truck Overhaul; 09/05/2018 – Gamco Adds XL Group, Exits Dolby Labs, Cuts Navistar: 13F; 16/04/2018 – NAVISTAR: ALLIANCE W/ VW DEMONSTRATING `STRONG PROGRESS’; 18/04/2018 – NAVISTAR DROPS AS VW SAYS ‘NOT REPORTING ANY CHANGES’ TO PLANS; 16/04/2018 – VW Trucks Mulls Raising Navistar Stake, Forcing Offer for Entire Company; 06/03/2018 Navistar Unveils Uptime-Centric Vision For Growing ReNEWed® Reman Brand; Expands Fleetrite® Private Label Parts Brand; 18/04/2018 – VOLKSWAGEN TRUCK & BUS GMBH – IT IS NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR NAVISTAR UNDER U.S. SECURITIES LAW OR DELAWARE LAW TO INCREASE STAKE IN CO; 19/04/2018 – Raymond T. Miller Appointed to Navistar Board of Directors

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del Com (OXY) by 87.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 31,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 4,556 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 36,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.67. About 3.09M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $497.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 45,084 shares to 85,185 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. The insider Shearer Bob bought 15,000 shares worth $753,258. Shares for $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K. $243,850 worth of stock was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. Dillon Kenneth bought 5,000 shares worth $222,850. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Carl Icahn Issues Open Letter to Occidental Petroleum Stockholders – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Investors Shouldn’t Fear Buffett’s “Silent Warning” on Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleumâ€™s stock 10-year low, with â€˜no easy way outâ€™ of financial predicament – MarketWatch” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) Upcoming 1.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $624.21M for 16.31 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 20,687 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 1.08M shares. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership accumulated 7,800 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Commerce holds 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 15,646 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 3,917 are held by Next Fincl Group. Cs Mckee LP stated it has 285,270 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Oppenheimer & invested in 0.22% or 158,783 shares. Stoneridge Partners Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 68,054 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Com holds 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 1.60M shares. First Personal Fin Svcs stated it has 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Caprock Grp Inc accumulated 4,377 shares. The California-based Cornerstone Cap Incorporated has invested 0.94% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Beech Hill Advisors reported 49,850 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q2. Its up Infinity, from 0.5 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold NAV shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.17 million shares or 147.40% more from 473,166 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stanley Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 3.81% or 229,959 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) for 185,349 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.09% or 170,004 shares.