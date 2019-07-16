Kepos Capital LP Has Cut Position in Autozone (AZO) by $1.67 Million; Old Dominion Capital Management Increased Bank Of America (BAC) Position

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 11,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,377 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 43,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $28.93. About 36.98M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 04/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 19/03/2018 – ECB, BOJ seen holding rates as Fed plows ahead – Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 10/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH FX STRATEGIST KAMAL SHARMA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 09/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – Investors brush aside Russia concerns to pile into risk assets – BAML; 14/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO HAVE TWO MANAGING DIRECTORS IN LONDON DEPART; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- ABN AMRO BANK N.V., BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 1,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, down from 7,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $1184.27. About 100,642 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 earnings per share, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.47M for 13.56 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X) by 201,630 shares to 221,145 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delek Us Holdings Inc by 55,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6,061 shares to 14,960 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Corp. (NYSE:T) by 20,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,050 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Portfolio Large Cap (ONEK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.